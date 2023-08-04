SBI posts record profit on lower provisions, strong other income3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:50 PM IST
For the state-owned bank, the June quarter profit was its highest ever, beating the Bloomberg estimate of ₹15,032 crore.
MUMBAI : India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a net profit of ₹16,884 crore for the three months through June, more than double of last year, led by a surge in other income and lower provisions to cover bad loans.
