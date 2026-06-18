SBI board approves ₹60,000 crore fundraising plan via bonds in FY27

MUMBAI: The board of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has approved a plan to raise up to ₹60,000 crore in FY27 through various debt instruments, including Basel III-compliant bonds, to support business growth and strengthen its capital base, the bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
The board approved fundraising in Indian rupees or other convertible currencies through public issues or private placements. The bank may also tap the market through additional tier-I and tier-II bonds. In FY26, SBI raised ₹18,500 crore through domestic bond issuances.
As of 31 March, SBI's capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio stood at 15.40%, with its common equity tier-I (CET-1) ratio at 12.29% and overall tier-I ratio at 13.33%.
The approval follows the bank's 12 May decision to raise up to $2 billion through overseas bond issuances in FY27 as part of efforts to diversify its funding base and broaden access to global investors.
SBI last tapped overseas bond markets in September 2025, raising $500 million through a five-year dollar-denominated issue at a record-low coupon of 4.5%.
For the quarter ended March, the state-owned lender reported a 17% year-on-year increase in gross advances to ₹49.32 trillion, while deposits rose 11% to ₹59.75 trillion.
Despite a weaker-than-expected March-quarter performance and concerns over risks stemming from the ongoing West Asia conflict, SBI on 8 May retained its FY27 credit growth guidance of 13-15%.
Speaking to reporters after the earnings announcement in May, chairman C.S. Setty said banking system credit growth is expected at 13-14% in the current fiscal year, while deposit growth is likely to be 11-12%.
Setty said asset quality across the banking sector continues to remain "very well", though the full impact of the conflict has yet to emerge given potential second-order effects.
He cautioned that a prolonged conflict lasting five to six months could affect the economy through higher fuel costs and supply-chain disruptions.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.