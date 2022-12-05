SBI's personal banking advances cross 5 lakh-cr mark; stock nears 1-year high

Largest lender in India, SBI has touched a new milestone in personal banking advances by crossing the ₹5 trillion mark by end of November 2022. This would be a significant achievement considering the bank completed this last ₹1 trillion growth in just 12 months. Also, the trajectory indicated the bank's progression at an accelerated pace. On Monday, SBI shares were moving closer to their 52-week high. Broadly, the shares were on a bull run.

