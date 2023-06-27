comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  SBI secures approval to acquire entire 20% stake of SBI Cap in SBI Pension Funds
Back

SBI secures approval to acquire entire 20% stake of SBI Cap in SBI Pension Funds

 2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 10:22 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

State Bank of India (SBI) has received approval from the Executive Committee of the Central Board to acquire SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd.'s entire 20% stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. The transfer is subject to regulatory approvals.

Acquisition of Entire Stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. in SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd. by State Bank of India.Premium
Acquisition of Entire Stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. in SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd. by State Bank of India.

Largest public sector lender in India, SBI on Tuesday received approval of the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) to acquire the entire 20% stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds. In another development, S&P upgraded its rating on assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) of SBI. 

The stake transfer would be subject to all regulatory approvals, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Pension Fund is the largest pension fund manager out of 10 managing about 3,59,040.81 crores of assets under management (AUM) with around 37 per cent market share as of May 31, 2023.

The pension fund manages over 48 per cent market share of AUM in the private sector. 

On BSE, SBI's share price closed at 565.95 apiece, up by 8.85 or 1.59% on Tuesday. SBI is the largest lender in the public sector and second largest bank after HDFC Bank in terms of market share.

As of June 27, 2023, SBI's market cap was over 5.05 lakh crore.

In another development, the S&P Global Ratings has revised upward assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) of SBI by one notch on Tuesday.

In its note, S&P said, "We revised upward our assessment of SBI's SACP to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' to reflect the bank's lower credit risks and improving earnings. The bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio should therefore stay above 5% over the next 12-24 months."

Further, the rating agency forecasts SBI's return on assets will stay at 0.9%-1.0% over next two years, supported by contained credit costs amid a benign credit cycle in India.

Also, S&P expects SBI to maintain its market leadership in India's banking sector over the next two years. SBI's funding and liquidity will stay strong, supported by high customer confidence.

In S&P's view, SBI's asset quality should remain better than the Indian sector average and comparable to that of similar rated international peers. SBI's capitalization is likely to stay weaker than for Indian private sector banks.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Jun 2023, 10:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout