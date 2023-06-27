SBI secures approval to acquire entire 20% stake of SBI Cap in SBI Pension Funds2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 10:22 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) has received approval from the Executive Committee of the Central Board to acquire SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd.'s entire 20% stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. The transfer is subject to regulatory approvals.
Largest public sector lender in India, SBI on Tuesday received approval of the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) to acquire the entire 20% stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds. In another development, S&P upgraded its rating on assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) of SBI.
