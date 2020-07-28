SBI stake in Yes Bank drops to 30% after FPO

NEW DELHI : State Bank of India (SBI)'s holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30% from 48.21% after the follow on public offer (FPO). With the FPO, the share capital of Yes Bank doubled to 2,505.4 crore of face value ₹2 per share from 1,255 of face value of ₹2 each, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Following the FPO, SBI holding in Yes Bank stood at 751.6 crore shares, which is 30% of the total share capital.

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise ₹15,000 crore was subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding. The fundraising was driven by institutional investors, even as HNIs and retail investors showed tepid interest in the bank's offering.

The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription was 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion.

An issue is considered successful if it receives a minimum subscription of 90 per cent of its total size.

Yes Bank had fixed a price band of ₹12-13 per share for the FPO, which opened for subscription on July 15.

While the bank has managed to raise only ₹14,267 crore out of its total target of ₹15,000 crore, the shortfall was funded by SBI.

