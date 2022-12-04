SBI to amp up early warning system to spot stress, fraud

The Crilc database is used by banks and other financial institutions to share, among themselves and with RBI, the classification status of borrowers. Concerned over the rising incidence of large borrowers attempting to defraud banks, RBI, in 2015, released a framework for the prevention and early detection of such cases. “The early detection of fraud and the necessary corrective action is important to reduce the quantum of loss which the continuance of the fraud may entail. The government is separately looking into the issue of more timely and coordinated action by the law enforcement agencies," it said in May 2015.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}