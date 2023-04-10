SBI to consider $2 billion fundraising in FY24 via senior unsecured notes, board to meet on 18 Apr2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:22 PM IST
- The bank's board of directors are set to meet on April 18 to consider the fundraising plan.
The largest public sector lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced its plan to raise up to $2 billion for the financial year FY24 through the issuance of senior unsecured notes. To discuss and consider the same, the lender's board members are scheduled to meet on April 18.
