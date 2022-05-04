SBI to consider long term fundraising proposal of $2 billion via bonds on 10 May

SBI to consider long term fundraising proposal of $2 billion via bonds on 10 May1 min read . 10:44 PM IST
- The board will consider whether the fundraising should be in single or in multiple tranches and further through public or private placement.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) will be meeting next week to consider a long-term fundraising plan of up to $2 billion through bonds for the financial year FY23.
Public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) will be meeting next week to consider a long-term fundraising plan of up to $2 billion through bonds for the financial year FY23.
The Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to meet on May 10 to consider the fundraising proposal.
The Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to meet on May 10 to consider the fundraising proposal.
The board will consider whether the fundraising should be in single or in multiple tranches and further through public or private placement.
In its regulatory filing, SBI mentioned that the committee will consider "to examine the status and decide on long term fundraising in single/multiple tranches up to $ 2 Billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2022 - 23."
On BSE, SBI shares closed at ₹479.60 apiece down by 2.3%. At the closing price, SBI's market cap stood at ₹4,28,024.37 crore.
SBI's plan to raise funds through issuance of dollar bonds comes after when RBI earlier today announced raising of policy of repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4%.
On RBI policy, Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer India said, "Given the enhanced government borrowing calendar this year, RBI has a tough job at hand, to manage the market's expectations of yields while seeing the weekly auctions through in a non-disruptive manner."
Today, the 10 year benchmark g-sec yield jumped intra-day to 7.40%.