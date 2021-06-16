SBI to consider raising AT-1 capital next week

SBI to consider raising AT-1 capital next week1 min read . 09:50 PM IST
- A meeting of the central board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2021, to consider raising capital, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said its central board will meet next week to consider raising additional tier 1 capital for the current fiscal. A meeting of the central board of State Bank of India is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2021, to consider raising capital, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said it plans to raise additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in US dollar or Indian rupee through a public offer or private placement to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY22.
AT-1 bonds, also called perpetual bonds, carry no maturity date but have a call option. The issuer of such bonds may call or redeem the bonds if it is getting money at a cheaper rate, especially at a time when interest rates are falling.
Shares of SBI closed 0.83 per cent down at ₹425.95 apiece on BSE.
