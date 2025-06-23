SBI to deepen employees' financial understanding; to have bi-weekly yoga sessions for all

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Country's largest lender SBI on Monday announced that it will train all its 2.36 lakh employees to help deepen their financial understandings.

Additionally, as part of the overall wellbeing, the bank will also have virtual yoga sessions twice a week throughout the year, an official statement said.

The state-run bank has tied up with FPSB India to integrate 'Certified Financial Planner' certification into its employee learning and development framework, according to another statement.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two entities, and the initiative aims to "upskill 2.36 lakh employees and deepen quality of financial understanding" and also enhance customer support skills while dealing with segments like non-resident Indians, high net-worth and ultra high net-worth individuals, it said.

"This strategic initiative aims to enhance the depth, quality, and consistency of financial planning provided across SBI's extensive branch and digital network," the bank said.

The training will cover investment planning, retirement readiness, insurance advisory, and estate planning, it said.

This partnership reflects SBI's commitment to elevating planning excellence by embedding globally recognised standards into its learning ecosystem, its country head for wealth management Sandeep Sharma said, adding the tie-up will help make the workforce future-ready.

FPSB India's chief executive Krishan Mishra called it a landmark moment for India's financial ecosystem.

The yoga initiative is part of the bank's attempts to build a mindful, holistic work environment, the statement said.

As part of the International Yoga Day on Sunday, 400 SBI employees and senior leadership participated in yoga sessions, it said.

"Today's yoga session was a powerful affirmation of our belief in the transformative potential of yoga for individual health," the bank's chairman C S Setty said.

