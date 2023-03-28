SBI to hire consultant to survey employees

SBI to hire consultant to survey employees1 min read . 12:03 AM IST
The survey will cover the 17 circles of India’s largest bank, and its corporate centre establishments
The survey will cover the 17 circles of India’s largest bank, and its corporate centre establishments
Mumbai: State Bank of India is planning to conduct an employee engagement survey across its operations and plans to hire an external consultant to conduct this exercise, a public tender document showed.
Mumbai: State Bank of India is planning to conduct an employee engagement survey across its operations and plans to hire an external consultant to conduct this exercise, a public tender document showed.
The survey will cover the 17 circles of India’s largest bank, and its corporate centre establishments. It will be done across all cadres, comprising officers, clerical staff and sub-staff and the lender would try to ensure that at least 70% of the target group participates in this survey. As on 31 December, SBI had 240,198 staff members, comprising 106,429 officers, 95,992 assistants, 32,138 subordinate staff, and 5,639 contractual officials.
The survey will cover the 17 circles of India’s largest bank, and its corporate centre establishments. It will be done across all cadres, comprising officers, clerical staff and sub-staff and the lender would try to ensure that at least 70% of the target group participates in this survey. As on 31 December, SBI had 240,198 staff members, comprising 106,429 officers, 95,992 assistants, 32,138 subordinate staff, and 5,639 contractual officials.
“The surveys will be conducted online which should among other things be designed in a manner so as to elicit the feedback of employees on the effectiveness of various human resources practices and policies put in place by the bank," it said.
SBI said that the survey could be administered through a link on its human resources management software portal or its intranet website SBI Times. “The selected bidders would be appointed by the bank for a period of three years. The assignment includes three annual surveys. Additionally, there will be six pulse surveys to analyse the impact of the actions implemented by the bank based on annual survey, as per the requirement of the bank," it said.
According to SBI, the terms of reference of this assignment would include perception and feedback on different human resource policies, work culture, working atmosphere, support system and supervisory control, leadership quality, and training and development. The survey must also assess effectiveness of SBI’s manpower planning, transfer processes and the effectiveness of the lender’s employee grievances redressal mechanism.
“The consultant will arrange for development of a survey questionnaire format suitable for the purpose. The survey questionnaire format will be prepared based on diagnostic discussions with the top management of the bank, the leadership groups within the bank and sample-focussed target groups," it said.