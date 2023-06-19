SBI to incentivize green home loan takers2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 10:52 PM IST
SBI’s plan to reintroduce a green home loan product emphasizes the increasing demand for sustainable housing projects. mint
MUMBAI : State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to reintroduce a scheme that will encourage borrowers to buy units in green housing projects, offering them a 10-25 basis points (bps) discount on the prevailing interest rates, a person aware of the development said.
