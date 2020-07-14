SBI to put in place 'work from anywhere' policy for its employees soon

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender with over 2 lakh employees, will institute work from anywhere policy to facilitate its staff to work from any location. SBI is also taking many initiatives to focus on contact-less digital banking for the benefit of its customers amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Following the global best practices, the Bank will institute Work from Anywhere (WFA) infrastructure to facilitate work from any location, while taking care of the social aspects of work-life balance. The measure is expected to save ₹1,000 crore through cost optimization and will be a key component of our business continuity during the times of COVID-19," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told shareholders at the 65th Annual General Meeting today.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to focus the value of contact less digital banking channel. SBI YONO has already achieved sizeable growth through digital channel by increasing share of wallet and acquiring at scale," SBI chairman said.

SBI plans to further scale up YONO and has set a target of doubling user registrations in the next six months and further strengthen platform through new product offerings like end to end home loans, pre-approved car loan and personal gold loans.

For added customer convenience new facilities like utility bill payment at CSP (customer service points) outlets, cash withdrawal through YONO app at CSP outlets without using ATM cards and doorstep banking scheme for cash pick up, cash delivery, cheque pick up from home and workplace have been launched, SBI chairman said.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It claims to be the largest mortgage lender in the country.

SBI has the largest network of over 22,000 branches in India.





