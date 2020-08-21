SBI said the bonds come with a call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter to bond subscribers

SBI to raise ₹ 8,931 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST

PTI

The bonds in the nature of debentures qualifying as tier 2 capital of the bank have face value of ₹10 lakh, bearing a coupon of 6.80% payable annually for a tenor of 15 years