SBI to sell distressed loan accounts, including those backed by Anil Ambani, worth ₹96,000 crore: Report1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST
SBI plans to sell distressed loans worth over ₹96,000 crore to ARCs and raise ₹10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds.
State Bank of India (SBI) is taking measures to clean its books by selling distressed loan accounts worth more than ₹96,000 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). The loans involve various borrowers, including well-known groups such as Videocon, Jaypee and companies promoted by Anil Ambani, The Economic Times reported.