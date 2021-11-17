SBI, U Gro Capital join hands under co-lending scheme

With the tie-up, SBI aims to offer strategic financing solutions to the unserved medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). The country’s largest lender said it is actively looking at co-lending opportunities with multiple NBFCs through their products for financing the MSMEs and to enhance last mile connect. “This initiative will financially empower MSMEs and further drive financial inclusion in the country," SBI said in its statement.

