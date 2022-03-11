Users of the State Bank of India's mobile application Yono are receiving erroneous notifications on their phones. The incident came to light when hundreds of SBI Yono users took to Twitter to share their grievances.

A Twitter user wrote, “the Yono SBI app is spamming me with loan messages. Kindly look into this. And it's not even my name. Something is wrong here."

Another user tagged SBI's official handle, “Yono Lite Sbi is spamming via notifications with many random names for Instant Personal Loan. Kindly look into it."

My name is yagnesh vara and i have SBI bank account. i use yono lite #SBI app and continuously i getting a lot of notifications from different names today from #yonolite for a personal loan. I am scared that is why I get notifications from different names.@TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/BexBAdrUzA — Yagnesh Prajapati (@VrYagnesh) March 11, 2022

After receiving many complaints regarding the glitch, SBI issued a statement, “Due to technical issues, some of the users are receiving wrong notification message in Yono Lite application. We are working to fix the issue at the earliest."

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience. pic.twitter.com/iRTLtBUkSr — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 11, 2022

SBI on Thursday said it is planning a separate digital entity and will revamp its current mobile application, rechristening it ‘Only Yono', as part of its decision to be future-ready, showed documents.

SBI is looking to implement the revamp in 12-18 months, including migrating existing Yono customers to Only Yono.

