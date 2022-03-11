SBI Yono users get erroneous notifications on their phone. Bank issues statement

SBI on Thursday said it is planning a separate digital entity and will revamp its current mobile application

Users of the State Bank of India's mobile application Yono are receiving erroneous notifications on their phones. The incident came to light when hundreds of SBI Yono users took to Twitter to share their grievances.

A Twitter user wrote, "the Yono SBI app is spamming me with loan messages. Kindly look into this. And it's not even my name. Something is wrong here."

A Twitter user wrote, "the Yono SBI app is spamming me with loan messages. Kindly look into this. And it's not even my name. Something is wrong here."

Another user tagged SBI's official handle, "Yono Lite Sbi is spamming via notifications with many random names for Instant Personal Loan. Kindly look into it."

After receiving many complaints regarding the glitch, SBI issued a statement, "Due to technical issues, some of the users are receiving wrong notification message in Yono Lite application. We are working to fix the issue at the earliest."

