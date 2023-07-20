SBI-led consortium of PSBs to fund Adani's ₹34,000 crore PVC project in Mundra: Report1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST
The funding for the first phase of the project will be taken by the public sector banks (PSBs) which will pick up the bulk of the tab of around ₹14,500 crore.
A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to finance a substantial part of the Adani Group's ₹34,000-crore polyvinyl chloride (PVC) project in Mundra, according to a report by The Hindu Businessline (BL). With credit support from SBI, the PVC project is set to achieve financial closure by the middle of August.
