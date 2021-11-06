OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SBI's slippage trajectory to moderate, say analysts

SBI's slippage trajectory to moderate, say analysts

SBI, the country’s largest lender, reported a 67% growth in its September quarter profit on higher net interest income and lower provisions. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
SBI, the country’s largest lender, reported a 67% growth in its September quarter profit on higher net interest income and lower provisions. (Photo: Reuters)
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 09:10 AM IST Livemint

  • Business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates, SBI said, adding that the bank has been able to maintain a strong control on restructured assets at 1.2% of loans, while the special mention account pool has declined sharply

Listen to this article

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to see a moderation in its slippage trajectory, assuming there is no third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, while credit cost may undershoot the normal cyclical trends, analysts at Motital Oswal said.

“SBI has reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the covid-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions," analysts said in a report on 3 November.

Business trends, however, remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates, it said, adding that the bank has been able to maintain a strong control on restructured assets at 1.2% of loans, while the special mention account (SMA) pool has declined sharply.

“The management expects net interest income (NII) to remain strong and net interest margin (NIM) at 3.2-3.3%. It aims to deliver a return on equity (RoE) of 15% on a sustainable basis across cycles. Around 80,000 crore, which slipped during Q1 FY22, was recovered in Q1 FY22," the report said.

SBI, the country’s largest lender, reported a 67% growth in quarterly profit on higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Net profit rose to 7,627 crore in the three months ended 30 September, beating analysts’ estimates, from 4,574 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts pegged SBI’s profit at 6,654.2 crore. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 10.7% to 31,184 crore in the quarter. Domestic net interest margin, a measure of profitability, expanded 35 basis points (bps) to 3.5% from the preceding June quarter.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout