SBI's slippage trajectory to moderate, say analysts

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to see a moderation in its slippage trajectory, assuming there is no third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, while credit cost may undershoot the normal cyclical trends, analysts at Motital Oswal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"SBI has reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the covid-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions," analysts said in a report on 3 November.

"SBI has reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the covid-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions," analysts said in a report on 3 November.

Business trends, however, remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates, it said, adding that the bank has been able to maintain a strong control on restructured assets at 1.2% of loans, while the special mention account (SMA) pool has declined sharply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The management expects net interest income (NII) to remain strong and net interest margin (NIM) at 3.2-3.3%. It aims to deliver a return on equity (RoE) of 15% on a sustainable basis across cycles. Around ₹80,000 crore, which slipped during Q1 FY22, was recovered in Q1 FY22," the report said.

SBI, the country’s largest lender, reported a 67% growth in quarterly profit on higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Net profit rose to ₹7,627 crore in the three months ended 30 September, beating analysts’ estimates, from ₹4,574 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}