SBM blocks fintech-partnered credit cards on a short notice4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:12 AM IST
- Several credit card holders complained of receiving the email from the bank just few days prior and some receiving it merely hours before the cards were blocked for use from midnight of 31 March.
SBM Bank India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of foreign lender State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), has blocked the corporate credit cards it offered in partnership with several fintech players in India following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) diktat to update their 'know your customer' (KYC) details, multiple people privy to the development told VCCircle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×