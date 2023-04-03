SBM blocks fintech-partnered credit cards on a short notice

“On March 31 morning 8.07 am I got the email from SBM Bank stating that ‘We would like to bring to your kind attention that your Kodo SBM Corporate Card will be on hold, temporarily, with effect from the midnight of 31st March 2023, for want of reKYC’. None of their customer service numbers or emails responded after that. It is shocking that they would suddenly just block our cards without prior notice," said a fintech executive who runs a debt lending platform.