The Supreme Court today accepted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) statement put forward SBI Mutual Fund for the disposal of assets in the 6 Franklin Templeton debt schemes frozen on 23rd April 2020. Around ₹9,122 crore has already been returned to investors out of around ₹26,000 crore worth of assets frozen on that day.

SBI Mutual Fund told the court that it would operate on a ‘best effort’ basis. The disposal would be done by a team headed by an official not below the rank of Vice President in SBI MF. Franklin Templeton Asset Management would have to depute two mid level officials to assist SBI MF in its work against whom no disciplinary or regulatory action has ever been taken. The securities and money would be transferred to specially designated accounts for the disposal and Franklin Templeton would have to provide SBI MF with all the relevant documentation. It would also have to bear the expenses of the winding up.

SBI MF itself would not bid for any of the assets, to avoid conflict of interest. A one-to-many platform would be set up to sell the more liquid assets among them. For the rest, an over the counter system would be adopted with assets being sold through intermediaries or direct negotiation. If after all efforts, SBI MF is not able to liquidate some of the assets, they shall be transferred back to Franklin Templeton for necessary action.

In case of any defaults in the paper held by the schemes, Franklin Templeton would have to initiate proceedings against the defaulting issuer. Surplus amounts collected will be deployed in instruments like Tri-party Repos or schemes like SBI Overnight Fund or SBI Liquid Fund. Whenever substantial amounts get collected, SBI MF will distribute them to unit holders. The existing Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) would continue to be used by SBI MF and Franklin Templeton shall arrange for extinguishment of units on the distribution of proceeds and the sending of statements of account to unit holders.

“The schemes have already distributed INR 9,122 crores to investors and have accrued another INR 1,370 crores in cash as on March 15, 2021. Unitholders may note that the NAVs of all six schemes is now above the NAV as on the date of the winding up," said a spokesperson for Franklin Templeton.

Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics