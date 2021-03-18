SC accepts SBI Mutual Fund’s SOP for six Franklin Schemes

SBI Mutual Fund told the court that it would operate on a ‘best effort’ basis. The disposal would be done by a team headed by an official not below the rank of Vice President in SBI MF. Franklin Templeton Asset Management would have to depute two mid level officials to assist SBI MF in its work against whom no disciplinary or regulatory action has ever been taken. The securities and money would be transferred to specially designated accounts for the disposal and Franklin Templeton would have to provide SBI MF with all the relevant documentation. It would also have to bear the expenses of the winding up.

