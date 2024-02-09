SC agrees to hear AAI's plea against GMR for Nagpur airport operation
This curative petition by AAI comes after the Supreme Court in May 2022 upheld the Bombay high court's decision to allow GMR to operate the airport and its subsequent rejection of the review petition in May 2023
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition filed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) against GMR Group regarding the operation of Nagpur Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The court will hear the case after two weeks.
