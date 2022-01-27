SC agrees to hear Future Retail plea against lenders declaring company as NPA

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier in January, the lenders to Future group had approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek an exemption from tagging their loans to the retailer as NPAs.
Future Retail Ltd on Tuesday formally rejected Amazon’s offer of financial support, saying its asset valuation at ₹7,000 crore is lower than that offered by Reliance Industries Ltd and that it falls far short of what the Indian retailer needs to pay lenders
In the absence of any fresh rework on Amazon’s proposal, currently, the only hope for the cash-strapped Future Group is an extension of the 30-day reprieve from the NPA tag by the apex court.
