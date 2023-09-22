SC allows SpiceJet to make payments to Credit Suisse in instalments2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The Gurugram-based airline is involved in several legal disputes with respect to payment of dues across the lessor community and with former promoter Kalanithi Maran
New Delhi: In a relief to SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the low-cost carrier to pay Credit Suisse $1 million per month for six months, and $500,000 per month thereafter, to clear its dues.
