The Supreme Court today allowed the opening of Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu only for production of medical oxygen, news agency ANI reported. "There is a national calamity," said Justice DY Chandrahud as country grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis.

The state ordered the 400,000 tonne per annum Sterlite copper smelter in Tuticorin to close in May 2018 due to concerns about pollution.

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday had resolved to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases. Chief Minister K Palaniswami-chaired the meeting which was attended by main opposition party DMK among others.

Power supply may be allowed for Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin for four months to repair and operate oxygen producing and related equipment only, the meeting resolved.

Sterlite Copper, which has one of the largest oxygen facilities in the country at Tuticorin, had reached out to the Tamil Nadu government and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with its offer to help, seeking approval to operate its 1,000 tonnes per day oxygen plant to meet the rising demand.

"We are only allowing running of oxygen plant," said Justice Chandrachud.

"We are in a crisis. There cannot be political bickering in this court. We are in a national crisis. We have to support the nation as a court."

Appearing for Vedanta, senior lawyer Harish Salve told Supreme Court, "We'll run only oxygen plant and not power plant. Electricity will be provided by the state."

Salve said Vedanta can start producing oxygen in maybe 10 days. (With Agency Inputs)

