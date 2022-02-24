SC asks Amazon, FRL to seek quick resolution from NCLAT

The Future Group inked a deal with Amazon to sell 49% of its unlisted entity, Future Coupons, for more than ₹1,500 Crore. The long-term business agreements handed to Amazon the right to buy into Future Retail after a period between three and 10 years, by exercising a “call" option. The deal provided Amazon the Right to First Refusal, and a non-compete clause—barring Future’s dealings with potential competitors of Amazon, which included Reliance Industry Ltd, Walmart, Google, SoftBank, Alibaba, Naspers, eBay, Target, Paytm, Zomato, Swiggy, among others. It prohibited Future from selling stake to anyone engaged in online or offline retail in food, non-food and retail.