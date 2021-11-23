SC asks Amazon to keep main challenge as separate matter

It also observed that the apex court’s 9 September order asking the Delhi HC not to proceed with the Amazon-Future case was confined to the proceedings already initiated before it by the Future Group and Amazon. “Read our order. It is being treated as a gag order. Did we ask the high court not to hear anything? We only passed the order confined to proceedings pending before us. Will we hear all Amazon cases here now? That was never the intent or language of our order," added the bench.