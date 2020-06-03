NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Buildings Construction Corp. Ltd (NBCC), SBI Caps, Senior Advocate R. Venkatramani appointed as court Receiver and the UCO Bank to conduct a joint meeting and present a finalised proposal in the court next week with respect to the execution and handing over the stalled Amrapali housing project.

A detailed 34 page order has been passed by the division bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice UU Lalit after hearing the concerned parties through video conferencing.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for SBI Caps apprised the bench that it is ready to fund the stalled housing project of Amrapali group. He added that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) needs to be created with the Receiver and CEO appointed by SBI caps, on board. The receiver informed the court that UCO bank is also interested to become an apart of the arrangements proposed by SBI Caps, through join funding. The Receiver added that UCO Bank is ready to take over the unsold inventory as security and ready to fund a sum of Rs. 2000 Crores in security of unsold inventory.

The court then directed the UCO Bank to furnish the information required by SBI Caps, have a joint meeting with them and finalize the complete proposal in this regard within seven days and place it before the Court on the next date of hearing.

Justice Mishra orally observed that UCO bank can bargain with SBI Caps and go for one lender and not money. He also added that possession will not be given to buyers if they don’t pay.

The court also directed the Forensic Auditors to provide all the information as may be required by the SBI Caps and assist them in assessing the matter.

The court in its order observed in its order that the Receiver has informed the bench that the Government is considering the issue with respect to whether it can give relaxation in GST or not. The court decided to defer the issue observing that prima facie it is not for the Court to examine it as the same is a policy matter.

The Supreme Court on 22 May allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to attach properties of JP Morgan, which was engaged in transactions with the now-defunct Amrapali Group to allegedly siphon off home buyers money in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and FDI norms.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for JP Morgan argued before the bench that attachment was wrong. Justice Mishra said that the amount had been siphoned off from the homeowners and the audit reports are against them. Pointing out the illegalitites, Justice Mishra asked Rohtagi to deposit the amount in court. Rohatgi agreed to come back with instructions by next week.

There are around 46,000 homebuyers who had invested in various Amrapali projects more than a decade ago, but many of them are yet to receive possession of their homes, as projects were stalled due to diversion of money by directors of the real estate company.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via