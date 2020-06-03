Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for SBI Caps apprised the bench that it is ready to fund the stalled housing project of Amrapali group. He added that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) needs to be created with the Receiver and CEO appointed by SBI caps, on board. The receiver informed the court that UCO bank is also interested to become an apart of the arrangements proposed by SBI Caps, through join funding. The Receiver added that UCO Bank is ready to take over the unsold inventory as security and ready to fund a sum of Rs. 2000 Crores in security of unsold inventory.