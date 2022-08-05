SC asks Sebi to provide documents sought by RIL in share acquisition probe

SC asks Sebi to provide documents sought by RIL in share acquisition probe1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
In 2002, following a complaint, Sebi had alleged irregularities in its own share acquisition by Reliance Industries during 1994 to 2000
MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to provide Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) access to certain documents, as sought by the company, that were relied upon by the regulator in its probe into a share acquisition matter.
A bench led by Justice NV Ramana said, “Sebi as a regulator has a duty to act fairly. It is not to circumvent rule of law and has to show fairness. We allow this petition and direct Sebi to furnish the document sought by Reliance Industries".
A detailed order in the matter is awaited.
Reliance Industries had then filed a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking access to documents that were relied upon by Sebi in the matter. The high court had, however, rejected RIL’s plea. Following which, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate had moved the Supreme Court.