SC directs CBI, ED, SFIO & SEBI to probe allegations against Sammaan Capital, stock sheds nearly 14% — What we know

Published19 Nov 2025, 06:06 PM IST
India's apex judicial body, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) officers to investigate the allegations on Sammaan Capital, reported the news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court asked the officials to investigate the allegations, which arose related to five borrower groups who were extended loans by Indiabulls Housing Finance (now known as Sammaan Capital) between 2014-2017, according to the agency report.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

