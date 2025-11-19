SC directs CBI, ED, SFIO & SEBI to probe allegations against Sammaan Capital, stock sheds nearly 14% — What we know

India's apex judicial body, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, ordered senior officials from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to investigate the allegations on Sammaan Capital, reported the news agency ANI.

The court asked the officials to investigate the allegations, which arose related to five borrower groups who were extended loans by Indiabulls Housing Finance (now known as Sammaan Capital) between 2014-2017, according to the agency report.

What does the petitioner allege? The petitioner, Citizens Whistleblower Forum, alleged that the Indiabulls Housing Finance promoter, Sameer Gehlaut, has left India to go to London and there he has acquired several five-star hotels, aircraft and yachts, among other things.

They also highlighted that the shareholding of the public is in effect transferred to the promoter, Sameer Gehlaut, hence a detailed investigation is required into the allegations.

Sammaan Capital share price Sammaan Capital share price closed 12.47% lower at ₹159.75 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹182.50 at the previous market close.

The shares of the company dropped nearly 14% during the intraday session on 19 November 2025, amid its ongoing case in the Supreme Court for investigations into certain loans which the company had extended under its previous name, ‘Indiabulls Housing Finance.’

Shares of Sammaan Capital have lost 7.90% over the last one-month period, and are trading 11.86% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. However, over the last one-year period, the company's shares have risen 5.16% in the last one-year period.

Sammaan Capital hit its 52-week high level at ₹192.90 on 3 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹97.80 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹13,233.10 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.