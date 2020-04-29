SC directs 733-crore tax refund to Vodafone Idea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Income Tax department to issue refund of ₹733 crore to Vodafone Idea for assessment year 2014-15 for which assessment had already been finalized and refund generated.

The Vodafone Idea had approached the Apex court claiming income tax refund for the assessment years 2014-2015 to 2017-18.

The court has allowed the tax refund of only of the assessment year 2014-15 as the assessment has already been finalized and the refund generated. The refund for AY 2014-15 has to be issued within four weeks, ordered the top court.

The apex court, however, turned down its appeal against refunds being withheld for various years for which scrutiny was pending. These include assessment years 2015-2016 to 2017-2018.

The telecom company had demanded a refund of sum of ₹582 Crores (approximately) for the assessment year 2015-2016, which has been stayed by the Income tax Appellant Tribunal.

The top court has however directed the respondents, the income tax department, to conclude the proceedings in respect of AY 2016-17 and 2017-18 as early as possible.

The judgment has been passed by the apex court division bench comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran in an appeal filed against the Delhi High Court order dated 14 December, 2018.

The apex court confirmed with the High Court’s order on withholding Vodafone’s more than ₹4,500 cr refund pending scrutiny assessments for the pending assessment years of 2015-20116 to 2017to 2018.

The High Court had also dismissed writ filed by Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd seeking direction to Assessing Officer for “expeditious processing" of return and issue of Rs. 4,759.74 Cr refund for AYs 2014-15 to 2017-18.

Vodafone had appealed against this order in the top court stating that the Income Tax department has purposely withholding the assessment and dues.

While dismissing the appeal the two-judge bench held in its judgement, “We direct that the amount of Rs.733 crores shall be refunded to the appellant within four weeks from today subject to any proceedings that the Revenue may deem appropriate to initiate in accordance with law."

Experts aware of this development said that the refund amount is essential for the telecom company at this point since it owes nearly Rs. 60,000 crore in AGR related due to the Departments of telecommunication.

According to Sumit Mangal, partner at L&L Partners, the apex court held that if an income tax return is selected for detailed scrutiny in accordance with law, it shall be not be necessary to process the return and grant refund to the taxpayer till the order is passed.

According to Sandeep Chilana, managing partner at Chilana & Chilana Law Offices, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by Vodafone with respect to non-processing of its income tax returns for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17 which lead to delay in processing of refund claims of Vodafone. The order for releasing ₹733 crore refund for AY 2014-15, would grant temporary relief to Vodafone in form of liquidity if the refund is allowed by authorities without any adjustments. “Court records reveal that Vodafone has a pending refund claim of more that Rs. 4,000 crores stuck in litigation with tax authorities pertaining to financial years starting 2013-14. It is high time that the government looks at such long pending disputes with corporates and come up with measures to resolve such litigations in more efficient manner specially in cases were huge amount of refunds are pending with the authorities," said Chilana.

