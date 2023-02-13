SC directs SpiceJet to pay ₹270 cr to Maran
In addition, the court also asked the low-fare airline to pay ₹75 crore in interest dues. Maran claims interest dues of ₹362 crore.
MUMBAI : The Supreme Court on Monday directed SpiceJet Ltd to fulfil its obligation to pay ₹270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran following an arbitral award of ₹578 crore related to a shareholder dispute between the two parties.
