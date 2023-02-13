MUMBAI : The Supreme Court on Monday directed SpiceJet Ltd to fulfil its obligation to pay ₹270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran following an arbitral award of ₹578 crore related to a shareholder dispute between the two parties.

In addition, the court also asked the low-fare airline to pay ₹75 crore in interest dues. Maran claims interest dues of ₹362 crore. The decision comes after SpiceJet told the top court that it had already paid ₹308 crore in cash against the pending amount of ₹578 crore.

Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel for SpiceJet, said the airline is ready to settle the matter and offered to pay annual interest at 6%.

Maninder Singh, appearing for Kal Airways and Maran, however, opposed the submission and said that the computation of interest is correctly made and the arbitral award is nothing but a refund and return of the amount put in by the Marans and Kal Airways, and therefore, the question of unjust interest rate does not arise at all. The top court further directed that the challenge to arbitral award filed by the parties before the Delhi high court be expeditiously decided and the remaining interest payable be made.

Commenting on the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “With regards to the Supreme Court order in the matter relating to the dispute between SpiceJet and its former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways, it is clarified that the overall amount in dispute is ₹578 crore of which ₹308 crore has already been deposited. The remaining amount of ₹270 crore is reserved with the company in cash, against which a bank guarantee has been given. This amount of ₹270 crore will be comfortably discharged as per the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court."

Further, the additional amount of ₹75 crore will be paid within three months as per the directions of the court. We hope this is a step towards achieving a final settlement in this matter, the company said in a statement.

In August, SpiceJet told the court that both SpiceJet and Maran are attempting a comprehensive settlement in the matter.In February 2015, Maran transferred his entire shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current chairman and managing director of the airline, after the airline nearly went belly up in 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch.

Singh, who paid ₹2 to take over the airline, also took over SpiceJet’s liabilities of ₹1,500 crore.As part of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways also made payments of ₹679 crore to SpiceJet, under Singh, for issuing warrants and preference shares. However, Maran approached the Delhi high court in 2017, alleging SpiceJet had not issued the convertible warrants and preference shares or returned the money.

On 7 November 2020, the top court stayed the Delhi high court order asking SpiceJet to deposit around ₹243 crore as interest in the share transfer dispute. SpiceJet and its promoter Singh were asked to deposit around ₹243 crore as interest on ₹579 crore, which the high court had, in 2017, asked the airline to deposit under the 2018 arbitration award in the share-transfer dispute.