SC directs SpiceJet to pay 270 cr to Maran

Commenting on the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “With regards to the Supreme Court order in the matter relating to the dispute between SpiceJet and its former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways, it is clarified that the overall amount in dispute is ₹578 crore of which ₹308 crore has already been deposited. The remaining amount of ₹270 crore is reserved with the company in cash, against which a bank guarantee has been given. This amount of ₹270 crore will be comfortably discharged as per the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court."