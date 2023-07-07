SC directs SpiceJet to pay entire arbitration award of ₹380 cr to Maran

SC directs SpiceJet to pay entire arbitration award of ₹380 cr to Maran1 min read 07 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The SC also dismissed pleas filed by Spicejet seeking an extension to pay ₹75 crore to Kal Airways and Kalanithi, and observed that filing applications to seek extension is a delay tactic.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed low-cost carrier SpiceJet to pay the entire arbitration award of ₹380 crore to the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran in a seven-year-old share transfer dispute.
