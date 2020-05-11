SC dismisses Birla family petition on court order

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a 4 May Calcutta high court order reappointing Harsh Vardhan Lodha as director in two MP Birla Group companies, in a setback for the Birla family which had challenged it.

The Birla family has been locked in a 16-year legal battle with Lodha over the control of the ₹5,000 crore MP Birla empire. The two-judge division bench of the Calcutta high court had allowed Lodha’s reappointment as director in group firms Vindhya Telelinks and Birla Cable.

On Monday, an apex court bench comprising justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah ordered that a single-judge probate court, which is already dealing with the Birla inheritance case, should endeavour to decide on the issue of “jurisdictions" and “interim relief" within a month. After hearing senior counsels from both parties through video conferencing, the apex court bench dismissed the petition challenging the high court order.

A Birla family spokesperson said in a statement, “The Supreme Court has thrown a lifeline to the probate matter where the Birlas are contesting Priyamvada Devi Birla’s will allegedly made in favour of the Lodhas who are in physical control of key assets of the M.P. Birla Group." The statement said the apex court has granted protection to Birlas and directed that the results of the AGMs will be subject to the decision of the single judge.

Share Via