SC dismisses Hindustan Unilever's petition against Sebamed

The Supreme Court dismissed a special leave petition filed by FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd., against USV Private Limited, that makes soap brand Sebamed, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The two companies are warring against advertisements put out by the German brand Sebamed that Hindustan Unilever says disparages its brand of soaps.

HUL had petitioned against a January order by the Bombay High Court that allowed Sebamed to continue its ads. HUL said that the impugned order passed by the division bench is arbitrary and sets the wrong precedence by permitting the respondent to make negative assertions.

Late last month the Bombay High Court (HC) had said that German personal care brand Sebamed can continue comparative advertisements naming fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) soap brands Dove, Pears and Lux as long as it is backed by right scientific data. However, the company must remove HUL's detergent brand Rin’s reference from campaigns which compare the pH level of soap brands Pears and Dove to that of Rin.

USV Pvt. Ltd that sells the Sebamed brand in India on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. “We welcome the decision. We have received overwhelming response from consumers and we will continue our journey of educating and empowering consumers to make informed decisions. Our products are made from highest quality ingredients with pH5.5 benefits and all our claims are backed by robust scientific research" said Shashi Ranjan , Country Head, Sebamed India.

In its response HUL said: “The Supreme Court has decided not to intervene at this ad-interim stage of the matter, and asked the parties to have the interim application decided by the Bombay High Court."

Sebamed’s advertising campaign compared beauty soaps Lux and Dove to detergent brand Rin setting off a tussle between the two companies. HUL also retaliated with a campaign on 10 January highlighting the trust of dermatologists on its soap bar Dove though it did not name Sebamed in its ad.

On 11 January the Bombay High Court granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction to Hindustan Unilever against the advertisements released by Sebamed which compared beauty soaps Lux and Dove to detergent brand Rin.

The court order had then restrained USV Private Limited and its affiliates, and their advertising agencies by an injunction from, in any manner, using, telecasting or broadcasting or communicating to the public the TVC, newspaper advertisements, hoardings and such other material in any language or any other content of similar nature.

