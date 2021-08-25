SC:  Don’t  encash  Airtel guarantees  for 3 weeks

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for DoT, opposed the application saying, “The demand is consistent with the Supreme Court judgement." The bench wanted to know if the government could hold on for a brief period to enable the company to approach to TDSAT. Mehta said it was up to the company to approach a forum of its choice, but it should be left open to the Centre to raise all contentions, including jurisdiction, as, in its opinion, no forum except the Supreme Court had jurisdiction to pass orders on this aspect.

