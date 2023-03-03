SC extends stay on Bombay HC order in AT1 bonds case

Yes Bank and RBI, represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal and solicitor general Tushar Mehta, respectively, argued that a write-off is essential for the reconstruction and, if not permitted, could lead to Yes Bank becoming unviable again. They argued that State Bank of India (SBI) and seven other banks invested public money into Yes Bank based on the write-off. They also argued that the administrator, appointed by the central bank, had the power to fully write down AT1 bonds.Further, RBI submitted that bonds were high-interest-bearing, high-risk instruments, and the subscribers were “rich people" who understood the risks. It was also argued that the high court erred in acknowledging the correct date of reconstruction of the bank.