SC gets plea on Videocon deal verdict

Twin Star has offered to pay ₹2,962 crore for all 13 group firms of Videocon against admitted claims of ₹64,838 crore. This comprises only 4.15% of the total outstanding claim and implies a 95.85% haircut for creditors. The NCLAT order had also noted that the dissenting creditors’ argument that Twin Star will not make any upfront cash payment and will instead pay the first instalment following the issuance of NCDs after 25 months. To this, the Twin Star, in its SC appeal, has argued that the payment to the dissenting creditors will be paid in the form of cash as per the insolvency and bankruptcy regulations.