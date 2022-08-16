SC grants five weeks to SpiceJet to settle matter with Maran

In February 2015, Maran had transferred his shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current promoter, chairman and managing director of the airline. This was after the carrier nearly went belly-up during 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted five weeks to SpiceJet to settle a protracted share dispute with Kalanithi Maran, the former promoter of SpiceJet. This is the second time that the top court has granteed time to the parties to amicably settle the matter.
SpiceJet had sought five weeks’ time to conclude settlement talks with Maran.
In March, Maran had rejected a ₹600 crore one-time settlement offer made by the budget airline to end the share transfer dispute.
Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for SpiceJet, had in March proposed to pay the bank guarantee equivalent of ₹270 crore in cash and top it up with an additional ₹22 crore, aggregating the total payout to ₹600 crore as full and final settlement of all disputes between the parties.
SpiceJet had already paid ₹300 crore, taking the settlement amount offered to ₹600 crore.
As part of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways also made payments of ₹679 crore to SpiceJet, under Singh, for issuing warrants and preference shares.
In 2017, however, Maran approached the Delhi high court alleging that the convertible warrants and preference shares were not issued, and nor was the money returned by the airline and Singh.
Maran and Kal Airways later approached the Supreme Court, urging it to lift the stay on a Delhi high court order asking SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore as interest on ₹579 crore to be payable to Maran in the dispute.
The Supreme Court had stayed the Delhi high court order last November.
In January this year, the apex court also stayed a Madras high court order directing the winding-up of SpiceJet Ltd, granting the airline time it requested to resolve its dispute with Credit Suisse AG.The high court had directed the winding-up following a petition from the Swiss financial services company to recover dues of ₹180 crore.