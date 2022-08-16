SC grants five weeks to SpiceJet to settle matter with Maran

In February 2015, Maran had transferred his shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current promoter, chairman and managing director of the airline. This was after the carrier nearly went belly-up during 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch. Singh, who paid ₹2 to takeover the airline, also assumed SpiceJet’s liabilities of ₹1,500 crore.

