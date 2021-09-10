SC holds Sebi plea for two weeks in PNB Housing case

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Thursday put off by two weeks an appeal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order in the PNB Housing Finance case on the lender’s ₹4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.

A bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao clarified that the interim order restraining PNB Housing Finance from disclosing the voting results by shareholders on its fund raise plan will continue in the meantime.

The bench, which included Justice B.R. Gavai, took note of the fact that there is no third technical member at SAT to hear the case after the two members delivered a split verdict last month.

It pointed out that the matter regarding vacancies in tribunals, including SAT, is going to be heard by the top court on Monday, by when the Union government is expected to make some appointments.

At this point, senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the housing finance company, urged the bench to decide the questions of law owing to commercial necessity, instead of waiting for the appointment of another SAT member.

The bench, however, replied: “How can we take a decision when it has to go to a third member, according to the rules. What is that we can do at this stage? Besides, we are not sure about maintainability of this appeal (by Sebi) because it says stay the order of one member, but does not challenge the other order by another member."

Sebi’s lawyer, on his part, accepted the court’s suggestion and pleaded that SAT’s interim order should continue. The bench then directed that the interim order will continue till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

On Monday, a special bench, which is headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and includes Justice Rao as its member, will take up a clutch of petitions that have pressed for immediate directions to the Centre for filling up more than 200 posts lying vacant across 15 tribunals in the country. On 6 September, this bench had said the Union government is “emasculating tribunals" by not filling up vacancies in them. It has deferred the hearing by a week to enable solicitor general Tushar Mehta come back with specific information on filling up vacancies.

Last month, SAT had delivered a split verdict on the tussle between PNB Housing Finance and Sebi over the lender’s proposed ₹4,000 crore deal with a group of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle.

