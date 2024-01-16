 SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in seaplane firm's blacklisting case | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 16 2024 15:26:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.15 1.63%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 637.40 -0.43%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 485.75 -1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.20 -1.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.00 0.82%
Business News/ Companies / News/  SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in seaplane firm's blacklisting case
Back Back

SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in seaplane firm's blacklisting case

 Krishna Yadav

Maritime Energy Heli Air Services said it had initially planned to deploy one aircraft between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity but faced challenges due to the covid pandemic

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, directed the Gujarat government to file an affidavit and adjourned the case for four weeks. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, directed the Gujarat government to file an affidavit and adjourned the case for four weeks. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Gujarat State Aviation on a plea involving the blacklisting and forfeiture of the performance guarantee of seaplane operator Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Private Ltd. 

The company had challenged the actions taken by Gujarat State Aviation after it won a bid to operate a seaplane service between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity but failed to show procurement of an aircraft.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, directed the Gujarat government to file an affidavit and adjourned the case for four weeks.

In June 2023, the company was blacklisted, and its security of 25 lakh for performance guarantee and 10 lakh earnest money deposit were forfeited due to non-submission of ownership or lease documents for the aircraft, a mandatory condition in the tender agreement.

Last year, the company moved the Gujarat High Court, stating that it had won the bid but received a show-cause notice for termination due to not executing an agreement for the service.

In October 2022, the high court dismissed the petition and noted that the show-cause notice had been issued informing the company about proposed actions due to non-compliance with the agreement conditions. The court order said the blacklisting and forfeiture of the bank guarantee and earnest money deposit were not challenged in the original petition. 

Senior lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, representing the seaplane company, today argued that they initially planned to deploy one aircraft but faced challenges due to the covid pandemic. When they requested a 25-day extension, the state government not only forfeited their bank guarantee and earnest money but also blacklisted them for future projects.

The senior lawyer sought the court's stay on the blacklisting so the company can bid for future projects. The court stated that it would decide on the blacklisting in the final judgment.

The seaplane project that never took off

On 31 October, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's first seaplane service between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district. But less than a year later, on April 10, 2021, the service was suspended.

According to the Gujarat government, it initiated the seaplane service for 13 crores. However, it had discontinued the service, citing various issues such as maintenance difficulties and higher operating costs due to the aircraft being registered abroad.

Sabarmati River Front and Statue of Unity water aerodromes were identified in UDAN for seaplane operations. According to media reports, the Airports Authority of India has awarded 14 water aerodromes (seaplane routes) under UDAN, including locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App