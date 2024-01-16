SC issues notice to Gujarat govt in seaplane firm's blacklisting case
Maritime Energy Heli Air Services said it had initially planned to deploy one aircraft between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity but faced challenges due to the covid pandemic
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Gujarat State Aviation on a plea involving the blacklisting and forfeiture of the performance guarantee of seaplane operator Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Private Ltd.
