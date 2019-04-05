SC orders contempt proceedings against Malvinder, Shivinder Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday issued orders to commence contempt proceedings against Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, from 11 April.

The Supreme Court had on 14 March asked the Singh brothers to apprise the court of their plans for compliance with the arbitral award rendered by a Singapore tribunal wherein they need to pay ₹3,500 crore to Japanese company Daiichi Sankyo, which had bought Ranbaxy from them in 2008.

Daiichi had subsequently moved the Singapore arbitration tribunal claiming the Singh brothers had concealed information that Ranbaxy was being investigated by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice, while selling its shares.

The Supreme Court had sought explanation from the Singh brothers why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court was not satisfied with the submissions made and ordered the contempt proceedings to be initiated from next Thursday.

Senior Advocate P S Patwalia, counsel for Shivender Singh, sought leave for his client to personally approach the court. Shivender Singh submitted before the court that after evaluation of all the assets of the operational companies, the current value of all assets would be around ₹900 crore if liquidated. He apprised the court that the value was far higher three years ago when the award was handed in favour of Daiichi.

Shivender Singh pleaded that if he is allowed to work with Daiichi he could within a year or two increase the value of the assets to ₹2,000 crore.

"We can look into this request later, let the proceedings start before the court as of now," Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi told Shivender Singh.

PTI contributed to this report