NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition of two 40-storey residential towers of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida over serious violations of building norms, citing “nefarious complicity" between the Noida authority and the real estate developer.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah directed that Supertech shall carry out the demolition at its own expense and will complete it within three months under the supervision of the Noida authority and an expert body such as the Central Building Research Institute.

The court also ordered that Supertech will refund money to all the existing home buyers in Emerald Court’s Apex and Ceyane towers within two months, along with an interest of 12% per annum from the date of their deposits. It must also pay ₹2 crore to the Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association (RWA), which had led the legal battle against the construction of the twin towers on a green area and in breach of the minimum distance norms. The two towers facing demolition have 915 flats, of which 633 were booked. Of them, 252 flat buyers still remain as 133 homebuyers have re-invested in other Supertech projects while 248 have taken a refund.

R.K. Arora, chairman of the Supertech Group, told Hindustan Times that the developer will file a review petition, asking for a reconsideration of the judgment.

In its 140-page judgment, the top court was emphatic that the construction of the two towers flouted various building regulations and that they were allowed to be built due to the Noida authority’s complicity with the developer. The bench pointed out that the authority cleared sanction plans for the towers in 2009 and 2012 in breach of the regulations, which mandate a minimum distance of 16 metres between two buildings whereas it was only 9 metres in the present case. Since the height of the towers were allowed to increase from 24 floors to 40 floors (121 metres) in 2012, the court said, the minimum distance between two buildings had to be 20.45 metres under the national building code, but the authority did not ensure such compliance.

“The sanction for the construction of Tower-16 and Tower-17 were given by NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) in contravention of the minimum distance requirement provided by the building regulations...the record of this case is replete with instances which highlight the collusion between the officers of NOIDA with the appellant and its management. The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," it held. The court ruled that the construction was also in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act since the consent of flat owners was not sought before modifying the plan promised to them. It also said the construction breached fire safety norms while depriving residents of ventilation, light and air, and thus, their quality of life. The apex court has also ordered prosecution of officials of Supertech and NOIDA under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Act for flouting laws and acting in collusion with each other.

The court’s verdict came on a clutch of petitions moved by home buyers for and against the 2014 verdict of the high court. On 11 April, 2014, the Allahabad high court had ordered demolition of the two buildings and refund of money to apartment buyers. The high court had also ordered prosecution of Noida officers concerned for collusion with the developer. In May, 2014 the top court stayed the demolition after the reality firm and the Noida authority moved in appeal.

The authority blamed home buyers for complaining too late and not raising grievances when Supertech was increasing flats and floors in this project with each successive building plan. The authority also said that regulations do not prescribe the minimum distance between two towers but only to the distance between building blocks.

Representing Supertech, senior advocate Vikas Singh cited other housing projects in Noida which had a distance of six to nine metres between towers. Singh submitted that Towers 16 and 17 were part of Tower 1 and had to be treated as a singular block, not requiring to follow the minimum distance criteria.

